Ghana added to South Africa E-Visa list, see requirements for applying for visa online

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 28 - 2023 , 16:41

Ghana has been added to the E Visa list of South Africa, the South Africa High Commission in Ghana has announced.

In a statement dated Thursday, September 28, 2023, the South African High Commission explained that by adding Ghana to the E Visa list, Ghanaian nationals "can apply online for visas to South Africa without visiting the High Commission."

The High Commission also urged all Ghanaians who wish to apply for visas to visit www.dha.gov.za to obtain the needed information.

The statement further indicated that "normal requirements such as passport details, letter of invitation/proof of accommodation and a bank statement would be verified on arrival at the point of entry."

The South African High Commission also urged individuals whose passports have been at the High Commission for more than three months to go for them at the VFS Global Offices.