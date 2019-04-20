‘Royalty is still relevant in modern state administration’ - Awoamefia’s solidarity message to Asantehene

Message of solidarity from the Awoamefia of Anlo Kingdom, HRM Torgbi Sri III, on the occasion of the celebration of the 20th coronation of the Asantehene Osei Tutu II the King of Asante Kingdom.
It is a real pleasure for me to extend this message of congratulation and solidarity on behalf of the Anlo Kingdom and my own personal behalf to His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Overlord and King of the Asante Kingdom, on this memorable day.
A very special day when people of goodwill in Ghana and all over the world are connected to celebrate and honour one of the greatest Kings of our land.
A 20th Coronation Anniversary of a great King is many things - a cause of celebration, a reason to pause and re-evaluate, a remembrance day, an inspiration and a time to love and admire a noble compatriot.
On this day all over our country and the world we cannot but admire both the steps taken by His Royal Majesty to better the lives of His people and others in our country. An important lesson we have learnt over the 20 years of your reign is that “Royalty is still Relevant in the Administration of the Modern State.”
For good governance to advance, chieftaincy must advance. Good governance means sharing the power to make decisions in politics, in economic and social life, in public administration and even in our homes and that you have displayed in these 20 years of your reign.
You have demonstrated that supporting chiefs to participate more actively in economic, social and political life is key to peace and reducing poverty and increasing the well being of our people.
On this august occasion, please allow me to recall with pride the famous Tripartite Alliance entered into by the Asante Kingdom, Akwamu State and the Anlo Kingdom in 1865 under the reign of the then Asantehene Kofi Karikari and Awadada Axorlu of Anlo which culminated in the establishment of Anloga as a suburb of Kumasi.
This Treaty made Anlo and Asante Kingdoms allies from that time till today. We as Anlos still honour and cherish this important Alliance.
Your recent invitation extended to me as the Special Guest of Honour for the 2018 Akwasidae Festival clearly demonstrated the high esteem you hold the Anlo Kingdom and its Awoamefia.
As we celebrate your 20th Anniversary of Coronation, I and my people wish you a happy celebration and wish you many years of successful reign and good health.
Long live the Asante Kingdom
Long live the Anlo Asante Alliance
Long live Ghana.
Thank You.