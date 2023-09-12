Patriotism key to national development — Fifi Kwetey

Gertrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Sep - 12 - 2023 , 05:58

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has underscored the importance of patriotism in national development.

He said embracing patriotism and actively engaging in the civic duties of the country will contribute to the strength and prosperity of the nation.

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians, especially politicians, to place the interest of the nation above their personal and political needs.

Patriotism

Mr Kwetey made the call during the maiden edition of the “Arise for Ghana Series”, a thought-provoking online short broadcast aimed at addressing critical issues relating to leadership, governance, values, attitudes and actions that shape national development, last Tuesday.

“I am not surprised that top officials may have leanings, but I expect that when it comes to doing their jobs for the State, there should be no compromises.

They should be professional, they should appreciate that it is their responsibility to safeguard the State before any allegiance to any political party,” he said.

Mr Kwetey stressed that patriotism is one key factor needed for the development of the country.

He said it drives progress and development, as it motivates individuals to contribute their skills and talents to the betterment of their nation.

He was of the view that no great nation in the world attained that status without citizens exhibiting traits of patriotism.

Mr Kwetey, therefore, charged the citizenry to exhibit a high sense of patriotism in discharging their duties for national development.

“As long as you have to play a role, you should be able to say regardless of what preference I may have for a political party, the job must be done, it must be done professionally,” he emphasised.

The NDC scribe explained, “For example, relating it to football, you lean towards Asante Kotoko and I may lean towards Accra Hearts of Oak.

However, if we find ourselves to become what we call march officials or to be referees, we need, while that march is going on, to tell ourselves professional job has to be done.

It is not a matter of whether I like Hearts or not.

Do your job.

That is the least we can ask for...

So, after 31 years, if we do not have that, it leaves a lot to be desired,” he said.

Series

Touching on the series, Mr Kwetey said it is meant to speak to all patriots of the land.

He added that the weekly series calls on all patriots of Ghana, starting from the members of the NDC and the citizenry at large, including NPP sympathisers, to arise for the nation and work towards the socio-economic development of the country.

He explained that the NDC underscores the importance of being patriotic, hence including it in the very first line of the party’s anthem.

"Arise for Ghana" will be a weekly series broadcast on both Fifi Kwetey and the NDC's social media platforms.