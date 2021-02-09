Parliament suspended for three weeks over increase in COVID-19 cases

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has suspended sittings for three weeks following an upsurge in COVID-19 cases among Members of Parliament (MPs) and Parliamentary Service staff.
In a statement in Parliament Tuesday [February 9, 2021] the Speaker disclosed that some 17 MPs and 151 Parliamentary staff and ancillary workers in Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19.
However, he stressed that the Appointment Committee will go ahead with the vetting of the President's nominees for Ministerial portfolios during the suspension.
The House will be suspended from Wednesday, February 10, 2021, to Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
"It is hoped that within this period of adjournment, the Appointments Committee will commence consideration and public hearing of the President's nominees for Ministerial appointments," the Speaker said.
"By the end of the three weeks, the Appointments Committee would have submitted reports on the referral for the consideration of the House".
The Speaker also directed all MPs to comply with the strict COVID-19 prevention protocols during the period of the suspension.
He further directed all MPs and staff to resubmit themselves to the Parliament Health Centre "after two weeks to ascertain their status before the assumption of the House" ON mARCH 2, 2021.