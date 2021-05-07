Okoe Vanderpuije fixes Chorkor-Shiabu bridge

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency in Accra, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije has helped to fix the bridge that links Chorkor and Shiabu.
The people of the area expressed delight when the bridge was opened for them to use.
It is the bridge that links the two communities, Chorko and Shiabu in the constituency.
Below are some pictures from the opening of the bridge
