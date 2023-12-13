Signing late Offinsohene's book of condolence makes your royal claim doubtful - Hemanhene to KK [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Dec - 13 - 2023 , 20:03

The chief of the Heman Traditional Area (Hemanhene), Nana Apau Wiafe Ababio Sanwoansan in a comment at a traditional council meeting in Kumasi has questioned why a claimant to the vacant Offinso stool, claiming to be a true royal was part of the funeral contribution donors and the signees of the book of condolence when the late Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III passed on.

To him, no true royal, who was part of the bereaved royal family, knowing he was part of the bereaved family, would have signed a book of condolence to console himself and his family.

In addition to that, the said claimant also offered a funeral donation, which was publicly announced. In Akan custom and tradition, where does a bereaved person offer himself and his family a funeral donation, Nana Hemanhene questioned.

The Heman chief was speaking about the former Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Kodua Sarpong [K.K. Sarpong], whose name has come up as the proposed candidate by the Offinso queen mother for the vacant Offinso stool, but the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu has questioned his candidature.

Questions have been raised about Dr Sarpong's candidature in line with being part of the royal family from which the candidate should be nominated.

According to the Hemanhene, Dr Sarpong was aware the rejection by the Asantehene was right.

Watch the attached video from the meeting shared by Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, on how Nana Sanwoansan addressed the issue at the meeting.

Signing late Offinsohene's book of condolence makes your claim doubtful - Hemanhene to KK [VIDEO] https://t.co/eTh6gjxaHL pic.twitter.com/OGb6dRIbnJ — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 13, 2023

Nana Hemanhene said that the former GNPC boss knows very well that he has no claim to the Offinso stool.

He said K.K. Sarpong made a funeral donation during the one-week observation of the passing of Nana Wiafe Akenten III, and also at the final funeral rites and even signed the book of condolence.

This is where he questioned why a royal would have signed a book of condolence to console himself and his family.

Background

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II turned down a request from Offinsohemaa, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko to accept Dr. K. K. Sarpong as her choice to ascend the Offinso stool, telling her to go and do the right thing as demanded by the traditional and the customary protocols.

Watch the Hemanhene's remarks in the video below: