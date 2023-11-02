NPP presidential aspirants sign undertaking to accept election results

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 02 - 2023 , 17:34

The four presidential contestants in Saturday's New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary have signed an undertaking to accept the outcome of election results.

The decision was reached at a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.

At a press briefing after the meeting with the contestants, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua said the aspirants have also agreed to accept the results of the primary and to put the interest of the party first.

“We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, and promote peace and cohesion,” Mr Kodua said.

“If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and, support the winner of the primary.”

The aspirants have also agreed to “ensure and enforce mechanisms that have been established by the party and also work within the timelines and duration that have been established by the party from now till the results are declared and to respect the decision of the delegates of our party.”

The Chairman of the Council of Elders, at the commencement of the meeting, bemoaned the state of the party, indicating that it had been plunged into disunity by the selfish interests of some individuals.

He indicated that the race for the flagbearer position has, at times, generated passionate debates and disagreements within the party and among supporters of the presidential candidates but he called on all the presidential aspirants to eschew divisiveness and stay united after Saturday’s presidential primary.

Those in the race are Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who has been tipped to win by a bigger margin.

He is following Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The others are former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

more to follow...