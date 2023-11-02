Exercise prudence in choice of leader for 2024 elections - Arthur-Kennedy to NPP delegatets

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Politics Nov - 02 - 2023 , 15:50

United States-based Ghanaian practicing medical doctor and prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kobina Arthur-Kennedy is asking NPP delegates to exercise prudence in their choice of a leader for the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday [Nov 1, 2023], Dr Arthur-Kennedy urged the delegates not to be swayed by financial incentives as that could be detrimental for both the NPP and the nation as a whole.

"They (delegates) should be looking out for the national interest, rather than who will give them money... They should be looking out for the NPP’s interest, rather than the interest of those who have led the most vibrant political party in sub-Saharan Africa to the edge of bankruptcy and discredit. That is what delegates should be doing," he said.

He again urged the delegates to priotise the nation’s interest and choose a leader with a track record of positive leadership.

Government's excuses

To Dr Arthur-Kennedy, the current NPP government has been offering excuses for the current economic predicament of the country and he will not be surprised if the government comes out to add the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as an excuse for Ghana's economic challenges.

The one time presidential aspirant of the NPP commenting on Saturday's presidential primary of the NPP expressed displeasure with the government's tendency in attributing economic challenges to external factors, such as the COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war.

He said despite the government receiving significant external funding and imposing a COVID-19 tax, it continued to cite COVID-19 as a primary factor for its economic woes.

“I have heard that very soon, the NPP will add the Israeli-Palestinian war to the list of excuses [it already has]. Let’s be serious: as a result of COVID-19, the government received $3 billion from external funders. In addition to that, the government imposed a COVID tax that it has yet to remove, yet we keep making COVID the excuse.”