Kumasi traders rally support for Bawumia ahead of NPP primary

Emmanuel Baah Politics Nov - 02 - 2023 , 15:03

Some traders in Kumasi on Thursday organised an activity at the Kejetia market to declare open support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential election.

The traders therefore appealed to NPP delegates to vote for Dr Bawumia on November 4, 2023.

The traders converged on the Kejetia Market premises, with some clad in the NPP colours and paraphernalia.

They danced to brass band music and amidst the singing of NPP songs.

Unifier/ religious tolerance

According to the group, the Vice President had continuously demonstrated that he was the right candidate to lead the party and that he was a ‘unifier’.

Emmanuel Jako, spokesperson for the group said Dr Bawumia had shown on several platforms that he was a unifier, and that his religious tolerance was unparalleled.

“These are the kind of people the country needs. Someone who would continually preach peace among all religious bodies”, he said.

Good listener

He said the Vice President was a good listener, and recounted some interventions he made to support the traders, with the recent one being the construction of a bridge at the Race Course market.

He said when the old bridge collapsed, several calls to get it fixed never materialised, until the Vice President heard of their predicament and timely came to their aid.