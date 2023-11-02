My confidence in Dr. Bawumia remains because he hasn't changed - Kofi Bentil

GraphicOnline Politics Nov - 02 - 2023 , 14:40

Imani Vice President, Kofi Bentil, says his confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains because he has not changed since assuming the office of Vice President.

In an open letter to the Vice President, Kofi Bentil said he has long assessed Dr. Bawumia and held the view that he's the best among the lot, and that admiration meant he had to monitor the Vice President.

"Years ago I assessed the field and, before anyone did, I boldly declared that of them all, you were the best," wrote Kofi Bentil on Facebook.

"I promised to watch closely and said I would change my mind if you changed, or other facts came up. I am glad to say, across the years you have proven that my trust was not misplaced."

While praising the contributions Dr. Bawumia has made to the government by leading many impactful policies, he also commended him for his loyalty to the government and teamwork, especially in the midst of what he described as the "baggage" of the government, which he said, are not the Vice President's fault due to his limited powers.

"Your biggest baggage has been the performance of the team you’re part of. Even those of us outside who helped bring this team into power have received our criticisms, so you can’t escape that. I have always told the critics that I have no regrets for fighting hard for the best team at the time to take over. If they failed, that was their failure, I would do it all over again and will push for the best team each time."

"I’ve said many times that your refusal to condemn your own team was a positive mark of teamwork. You showed loyalty to the team. Regardless of what happened, you did not go out denigrating your own team even when they failed. You stood and took responsibility."

"Of course, I know how much has gone wrong, but I also know who to blame. What’s important is that you had your successes in the midst of the problems and you did not do the easy thing of jumping out and accusing others. You stood with the team; everyone would like a team player like you."

"And we know the limitations you had in the team and why your best efforts did not materialize entirely. Take heart because some of the best programs and successes of this team have your name on it. And those who know understand that some of the failures were not your doing. In any case, if you had denigrated your own team, I would have criticized you for that. It is not the mark of an honourable person to do that, so kudos for standing with the team even through hard times."

On the NPP Primaries, Kofi Bentil praised Dr. Bawumia for conducting a "dignified campaign whilst under fire."

He was optimistic that after emerging as the winner of the NPP Presidential Primaries to face former President Mahama, Dr. Bawumia would make a better President when you compare their track records.