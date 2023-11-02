Bawumia will easily win NPP primary but cracks within party could cost him 2024 - CPP Gen Sec

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 02 - 2023 , 09:04

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will easily win Saturday's presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP,) but cracks within the NPP could cost him the 2024 national elections, the General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Juantuah has said.

To her, Dr Bawumia should immediately concentrate on resolving the cracks in the NPP if he wants to become the next president of Ghana on January 7, 2025, since his loss could come from within his party.

She explained that “If there is anything his Excellency Dr Bawumia should look out for, he should start from within, instead of putting his peruses on people outside. The vote for the NDC is intact, his votes are divided within three parts, his own votes, people following Kennedy and people following Alan”, Nana Yaa Jantuah explained.

She said this while commenting on Saturday's presidential primary of the NPP in a television discussion programme on TV3 on Thursday.

“If he has anything to do, he should find a way of bringing everybody onboard to like him as a candidate. Because his opposition is within his own people,” she said.

“His loss will come from within, because you see people are not showing it, there are resentments around this. Some people in the party, believe that this is not right, that to impose somebody on us.”

This, she said, will lead to division of votes in the 2024 presidential elections. "Alan Kyeremanteng, you think, he does not have followers in the family? You think there are no people in the party who will vote for him? When I am going to vote does anybody go with me? This is a secret ballot, and it is done at the polling station, from the eye of anybody from my party.

Alan has served the NPP all his life, he is like a founding father, and you are telling me he has no base in there. So, the people who are not happy of what is going on will vote for Alan Kyeremanteng”, she stated.

She stressed that “His excellence John and all the other parties, we have our people, there is no way somebody who is CPP will go and vote for NPP. This crucial, moment an NDC person will not go and vote for Dr Bawumia.”