New Kumawu MP Ernest Yaw Annim sworn into office

Daniel Kenu Politics Jun - 06 - 2023 , 14:12

The newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Annim has been sworn into office.

He took the oath of allegiance and the oath as a member of Parliament administered by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday morning [June 6, 2023].

Ernest Yaw Annim, won the by-election with over 70 per cent of the valid votes cast.

He garnered 15,264 votes which represented 70.91 per cent.

The NDC candidate Kwasi Amankwaa had 3,723 votes representing 17.29 percent.

The two independent candidates, Kwaku Duah with a bird as his symbol had 2,478 votes representing 11.51 per cent while the other Kwaku Duah with a hoe as his symbol had 62 votes representing 0.29 percent of the valid votes cast.

The Speaker handed the new member of Parliament with "his working tools" which were the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders for him to have a modicum understanding of how the House works.

The Kumawu seat was became vacant following the death of Philip Basoa.

The new MP was accompanied by chiefs of the Kumawu Traditional Council and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi.

Welcoming the new MP to the House, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed the hope that he will settle quickly and adjust to how laws were made and contribute meaningful to that exercise.

He said he had no doubt in the ability of the MP to contribute his quota to the development and enhancement of Parliament work.

On his side, the Minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson said it was his hope that the MP will take after the calm demeanor of the late MP who fully represented the people of Kumawu.