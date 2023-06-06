NDC Minority caucus throws support for Gertrude Torkornoo's nomination as Chief Justice

The minority caucus on the Appointment Committee of Parliament has thrown in their support for the nomination of Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo as the Chief Justice.

According to the Minority, they will not withhold the approval of the Chief Justice nominee,

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday [June 6, 2023], spokesperson, Mahama Ayariga said Justice Torkornoo's curriculum vitae reveals a person of considerable experience.

"Women who have acquitted themselves should be given the opportunity to occupy key national offices.

"Even as we disagree with her jurisprudence, we find her qualifed to occupy the high office of the Chief Justice," Mr Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central said.