Minority parties urged to support NDC to win Assin North by-election

Daniel Kenu Politics Jun - 06 - 2023 , 10:50

A former National Treasurer of the People's National Convention (PNC), Akane Adabengba Adams, has urged minority parties especially those without representation in Parliament to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the June 27 Assin North by-election to maintain the current near hung Parliament in the interest of Ghana's democracy and control the public purse.

He said with the current economic downturn, an absolute majority in Parliament especially from the ruling government was dangerous for Ghana's economy and could further exacerbate the sufferings of the people.

Akane, as he prefers to be called, told the Daily Graphic in an exclusive interview that it was time for the smaller political parties to assume a compromised position on their ideologies and align themselves with the NDC on the by-election for the sake of parliamentary democracy.

The former treasurer who is in the Central Region as a PNC member to back the NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, said an absolute majority in Parliament would lead to the passage of bills which may not be in the interest of the people of Ghana because "the majority will always use their numbers to push them through."

"There has been too much reckless borrowing in recent times with nothing to show for it.

"Now it is difficult for us to go to the capital market.

Investor confidence level has reduced.

"Too much debt has been left for future generations to pay.

A hung Parliament will promote much scrutiny and ensure that the right thing is done," he told the Daily Graphic.

The communication expert and lawyer trainee with special skills in leadership and governance said he would have made the same call if the NDC were in power.

Until James Gyakye Quayson’s seat was declared vacant, the NDC and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 137 seats each in the House with one Independent candidate who tilts towards the NPP to form a slim majority.

Ruling

In a 5-2 majority decision on April 13, 2022, the apex court ordered Mr Quayson to abstain from any parliamentary business and also refrain from engaging in activities pertaining to an MP.

Last month, the Supreme Court, by a unanimous decision, ordered Ghana’s Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its records as a Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency.

Future

Akane said going forward, the minority parties should consider aligning themselves with either of the two biggest political parties, NDC and NPP, to remain relevant, safeguard Ghana's democracy and preserve the sanity of Parliament.

"There's an upcoming by-election, what role are the minority political parties playing?

They must be seen to be doing something and letting their voices heard.

"They must align with one of them but as things are right now, it makes sense to support the NDC to reclaim the seat to maintain the near hung Parliament.