Mustapha Abdul-Hamid offers to cooperate with OSP investigation

Mohammed Ali Politics Feb - 12 - 2025 , 16:16 1 minute read

The former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has expressed his willingness to assist the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in their investigation into the alleged embezzlement of GH¢1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Dr. Abdul-Hamid responded to claims from the OSP regarding financial misconduct during his tenure at the NPA.

He stated that, as of that afternoon, he had not received any formal invitation from any state investigative body.

“I am willing to avail myself to assist in any investigations of the alleged embezzlement of funds,” he wrote.

The OSP is currently investigating financial irregularities within the UPPF, which is designed to stabilise fuel prices in Ghana.

The Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, revealed that the investigation also involves several NPA officials, including UPPF Coordinator Jacob Amoah, as well as staff members Wendy Ashong Newman and Freda Tandoh.