Former NPA CEO Mustapha Abdul-Hamid under investigation by Special Prosecutor

Mohammed Ali Feb - 12 - 2025 , 13:01 1 minute read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched an investigation into the former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, over his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of GH₵1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF).

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that the OSP is probing suspected corruption and related offenses tied to the UPPF scandal.

The investigation primarily targets Mustapha Abdul-Hamid alongside three other NPA officials:

• Jacob Amuah, UPPF Coordinator

• Freda Tandoh, NPA staff

• Wendy Ashong Newman, NPA staff

According to the OSP, the investigation seeks to unravel how GH₵1.3 billion allegedly disappeared from the fund, which is meant to stabilise petroleum product prices across the country. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who served as NPA CEO during the period under review, is suspected of playing a role in the financial irregularities.

“We are committed to uncovering the full extent of the financial losses and ensuring accountability,” Agyebeng stated.

The Special Prosecutor assured the public that further details would be provided as the investigation progresses.