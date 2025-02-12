Next article: I regret choosing teaching – Asuoso SHS Teacher stabbed in eye by student speaks out

Featured

68th Independence Day celebration to be modestly observed at Presidency

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 12 - 2025 , 12:39 2 minutes read

The 68th independence anniversary on March 6, 2025, would be held at a modest ceremony at the presidency, instead of the traditional grand event at the Black Star Square [Independence Square].

The decision, made by President John Dramini Mahama, aims to scale down on escalating costs and prioritise government expenditure amidst economic difficulties.

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu who made this known at a press briefing at the Jubilee Lounge at the Airport in Accra today (Tuesday), said the rotational policy of hosting independence celebrations in various regional capitals has also been suspended due to the significant cost implications.

For instance, the last celebrations held in Ho cost the country 15 million Ghana cedis.

Advertisement

He said President Mahama believes that while there is much to celebrate, the current economic climate necessitates a more modest approach.

The ceremony at the presidency will feature a military guard of honor, cultural performances by basic school pupils, and a poetry recital by a senior high school student.

Chiefs, religious leaders, students, traders, and political party representatives will be in attendance. The event will be preceded by the president's ceremonial address, highlighting the significance of the day.

In addition to the ceremony, other significant events will be held, including the commemoration of the February 28 Christianborg crossroads shooting incident and the traditional presidential awards for school children.

The government's communication office will develop a marketing and public relations plan to promote the anniversary celebrations.