Featured

OSP investigates NPA and MIIF over GH₵1.3bn embezzlement and payroll fraud

Mohammed Ali Feb - 12 - 2025 , 13:11 2 minutes read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched an investigation into suspected corruption and financial irregularities involving the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

The probe includes an alleged embezzlement of GH₵1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) and payroll fraud.

At a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced that the OSP had begun investigations into corruption-related offences at MIIF, focusing on payments linked to Agyapa Royalties Limited, the Small-Scale Mining Incubation Programme, the Quarry Value Addition Programme, Asante Gold Corporation, Electrochem Ghana Limited, the Lithium Asset, and Gold Asset Two, which is the Enchi Gold Project.

He stated that the probe also covers other investments made by MIIF, funds used by the chairman of the board, operational expenses, the purchase of land for a proposed office building, and contracts entered into by the fund. According to him, international publications commissioned by MIIF are also under scrutiny.

Advertisement

Agyebeng said that while the names of those under investigation were being withheld for now, the inquiry targeted two former officials and seven current officials of the fund.

Speaking on the investigation into the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund, Agyebeng stated that the OSP was also probing suspected corruption and financial irregularities concerning an alleged embezzlement of GH₵1.3 billion at the NPA.

He named Jacob Amuah, UPPF Coordinator; Freda Tandem, an NPA staff member; Wendy Ashon Newman, also with the NPA; and Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Chief Executive of the NPA, as persons under investigation.

He explained that the inquiry aimed to determine the full extent of financial losses and to hold those responsible accountable.

Agyebeng further recalled that in late 2023, the OSP, in collaboration with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, had launched a corruption risk assessment into suspected payroll fraud within government administration.

He said the investigation aimed to identify and remove ghost names, recover wrongful payments, prosecute those found culpable, and strengthen controls over salary payments.

Mr Agyebeng said a pilot project was conducted to assess weaknesses in the payroll system to support a nationwide effort. He stated that findings from the exercise had resulted in the prosecution of six individuals accused of manipulating the system to siphon government funds through fictitious salaries.

According to Mr Agyebeng, the accused have been charged with corruption of a public officer and falsifying payroll records to facilitate fraudulent salary payments.

He stated that they were expected to appear before the High Court in Tamale in the coming days.