Let’s unite to break NDC-NPP duopoly - CPP National Organiser to members

The National Organiser of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Yirimambo Moses Ambing, has called on the rank and file of the party to remain united and chart a common course to restore the lost glory of the CPP.
That, he said, would reposition the party to enable it to end the 28-year-old duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in governance.
Given the current internal wranglings of the party, he said Ghanaians would be convinced to change their current voting pattern and give the CPP the mandate in the 2024 general election if members remained united.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic in Tamale yesterday, Mr Ambing stressed that “a united front with a common purpose among our members from the top to the grassroots level will surely mean we can convince the good people of Ghana to move away from voting for the two main political parties in the country and vote for us during the 2024 general election”.
Reorganisation
He noted that the party was self-introspecting to undertake research to find out the shortcomings that led to their defeat in the 2020 general election.
The research, he added, would inform the party’s reorganisation plans both internally and externally to develop pragmatic measures to guide their campaign in the next general election.
“After our reorganisation, I believe we will have a blueprint that will ensure we defeat these two parties that have shared power since 1992 but have done little to develop the country, “ Mr Ambing,stated.
Economy
On the current economic situation, the CPP national organiser indicated “the current economic hardship is due to failed leadership of the government and they must sit up to salvage the situation”.
If given the mandate in 2024, he said the CPP would implement policies that would promote local production and consumption of goods and services to help cut over reliance on imports, while generating adequate revenues for national development.
“We will move away from the current agrarian economy to a more robust and industrialised one that will be built on empowering local industries with incentives and other motivational packages that would boost productivity”, Mr Ambing said.
