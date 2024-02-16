Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh takes over as Speaker of Parliament

Daniel Kenu Politics Feb - 16 - 2024 , 16:37

The Member of Parliament for Sunayni East, Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, on Friday took over temporary as the member presiding in the absence of both the Speaker of Parliament and his two deputies.

The Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and his two deputies, Joe Osei Owusu and Andrew Asiamah were unavoidable absent due to official duties.

And per the new Standing Orders, the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, prevailed on the House to elect a member to fill the vacuum in order not to create constitutional challenges.

Subsequently, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, proposed the Sunyani East MP whom he succeeded as a whip to occupy the seat as member presiding.

His proposal was seconded by his counterpart from the minority side, Kwame Agbodza.

Akwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh's choice to lead the house was unanimously welcomed.