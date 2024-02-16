Daniel Asumadu elected presiding member of Ga West Assembly

After their inauguration as Assembly Members of the 9th Ga West Municipal Assembly earlier this week, the members elected Daniel Asumadu as the Presiding Member.

Asumadu was elected with 18 YES votes as against nine NO votes.

As the Presiding Member, Daniel Asumadu will guide the proceedings and deliberations of all assembly meetings at Ga West Municipal.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Asumadu expressed gratitude for the trust bestowed in him.

In an acceptance speech, Mr Asumadu expressed gratitude for the trust bestowed in him.

He pledged to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness and ensure that the voices of all constituents were heard and represented in the decision-making process.