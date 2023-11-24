Kumawu MP commissions administrative office, donates educational resources to schools

Kweku Zurek Politics Nov - 24 - 2023 , 19:46

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti region, Ernest Yaw Anim, inaugurated his administrative office on Friday, November 24, 2023, while also donating educational resources to basic schools in the Sekyere Kumawu district.

The MP, joined by party supporters, introduced the well-furnished administrative office earlier in the day, marking a historic development in the constituency, aimed at enhancing legislative accountability to the people. The strategically located office sits at 18 Mu Street in Oyoko.

Accompanied by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Kumawu district, Samuel Addai Agyekum, officers from the Sekyere Kumawu District Education Directorate, and party faithful, MP Ernest Yaw Anim made a generous donation of over 2,000 reading books and Nkabomwura-branded exercise books.

These materials are set to be distributed to all 42 basic schools, along with 150 modern dual desks for 13 basic schools that had made specific requests.

The MP emphasized that the reading materials aim to "assist the students in improving their English language skills," and the desks are intended to "provide them with comfort" for effective studying.

It is worth noting that Mr. Anim had previously donated 500 study desks to select basic schools and committed, in collaboration with the DCE, to meet the educational needs of the Sekyere Kumawu district.

During the event, the Mr. Anim encouraged students and teachers to strive for excellence, aligning with the commitments of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to provide quality education. Additionally, 36 tertiary students received a total of GH¢50,000 in cash support from the MP's Scholarship Scheme.

The MP said his ongoing initiative to engage citizens of Sekyere Kumawu holding leadership and business positions worldwide, aiming to inspire and support students in becoming positive change agents. The gesture received heartfelt appreciation from students, teachers, and officials from the Sekyere Kumawu Education Directorate.