Mahama accuses NPP of sponsoring picketing at his office

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Nov - 24 - 2023 , 19:49

Former President and Flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has accused the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of sponsoring a picketing at his Cantoments office in Accra.

A statement signed by the Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said the “needless aborted” picketing was clearly designed to divert attention from the mismanagement of the economy, the public’s frustration with hunger and high costs of living, and the citizenry’s anger with the daily reports and evidence of high-level corruption.

“It is most regrettable that amid the excruciating hardship and the suffering brought upon Ghanaians by the NPP government, they would rather find it necessary to dabble in bizarre and inexplicable antics over a so-called Airbus matter, which has long been laid to rest and over which Mr. Mahama has absolutely no questions to answer,” it added.

Background



A pressure group, Fixing the Country Movement, had planned to picket at the former President’s Cantoments office on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

This was to draw the attention of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate John Dramani Mahama's alleged involvement in the Airbus Scandal.

In response, the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the NDC showed up at the former President's office to embark on a clean-up exercise on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

The exercise was organised to counter the picketing even though a formal order from the Ministry of National Security had forced the organisers of the planned protest to call it off.



Related articles;

No wrongdoing

John Mahama had never been accused of, or investigated for, any involvement or wrongdoing of any sort by either the UK or US authorities in relation to Airbus, Joyce Bawa Mogtari’s statement said.

“Indeed, neither the Ghanaian government nor any other authority anywhere in the world has any evidence of wrongdoing against him,” it added.

The statement further stressed that the Serious Fraud Office of the United Kingdom had long announced their discontinuation of the Airbus case due to lack of evidence.

It also said, as a matter of record, that there had been no breach of Ghana’s procurement laws or any other law in the processes leading to the purchase of the aircrafts under reference.

“It has also been revealed that due to the competent negotiations by officials of the Ghana Armed Forces’ Technical Negotiating Team, the aircrafts were purchased at a price lower than the prevailing market price at the time,” the statement said.

The statement further noted that the former President John Mahama would not be distracted by the NPP or any political shenanigans.

It said he remained focused on engaging the people of Ghana on his plans to revitalise the economy to create more opportunities and decent well-paying jobs in a 24-hour economy for the youth and the Ghanaian people.

“He is also poised to carry out far reaching governance including anti-corruption and constitutional reforms to meet the aspirations and expectations of Ghanaians,” the statement added.



Gratitude

Former President John Mahama therefore expressed his gratitude and appreciation to members of the public, particularly the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the love, support, and commitment to defending his strong and incorruptible character.

“Ayekoo to the young people including women who converged at the Cantonments office on Thursday to solidarise with John Mahama in the face of what was a misguided attempt by elements sponsored by the leadership of the NPP to picket around the office,”

Mr Mahama also acknowledged the Ministry of National Security for deciding to intervene and stop the planned picketing.