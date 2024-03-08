Kojo Bonsu congratulates Prof. Opoku Agyemang on her nomination as running mate

Graphic Online Politics Mar - 08 - 2024 , 11:42

Former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu has extended his congratulations to Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang on her nomination as the running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 election.

In a statement signed by the former GOIL Board Chair, he expressed his warmest congratulations to Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on her nomination.

"This is indeed a testament to her hard work, determination, and perseverance over the years to help rescue this nation. H.E JDM firmly believes that Prof. will complement his ticket to victory at the December 7 polls," the statement read.

It further added, "I equally believe that Prof. will make history by becoming the first female Vice President of Ghana. She possesses unparalleled credentials and capacity to assist H.E. JDM in restoring this nation onto the path of progress and development.

"I urge all members of the NDC fraternity to embrace our Running Mate, put our shoulders to the wheel, and work together for the national restoration agenda. Everyone must be involved.

"Together, by the grace of Almighty God, we shall emerge victorious in the 2024 general elections and restore the lost glories of our beloved country, Ghana."