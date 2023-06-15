I’ll make private sector centre of growth — Kyerematen

Kwame Laweh Politics Jun - 15 - 2023 , 06:57

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has said he will position the private sector as the engine for accelerated growth and development.

Speaking at a meeting with the business community, he said when given the nod as President, the private sector would be at the epicentre of his administration.

He asserted that creating an enabling environment for the private sector was core to making the country self sufficient.

"I will make the private sector the focal point in my transformation agenda and develop this country through the private sector by creating an enabling environment for it to thrive," he said.

The meeting which was on the theme 'Building a Strategic Partnership between Government and the Private Sector for Progress and Prosperity through the Great Transformational Plan (GTP)", discussed how to move the Ghanaian economy beyond growth to transformation in partnership with the private sector.

New insights

The GTP, Mr Keyermaten said, was a ready made plan to augment the International Monetary Fund (IMF) plan which would be in place till 2028.

He highlighted some components of the GTP and proffered new insights to tackle inflation, have a stable currency and reduce interest rates.

He also highlighted the proposed New Agricultural Revolution (NAR) as a major way of influencing the value chain for food and food products.

Mr Kyerematen proposed a new policy direction in Ghana’s history of infrastructural development towards private sector participation to ease the burden on central government financing of critical infrastructure.

He said the core of transformation was private sector participation, adding that Small and Medium Scale (SME) enterprises would be actively supported in terms of progressive schemes that deepen access to finance, promote export diversification and value addition as well as import substitution programmes.

Attendants

Attendants were enthused about regular dialogue with the private sector and urged Mr Kyerematen to sustain such interactions when he becomes President of the country.

Private sector captains who attended the business meeting include the respective Presidents of the Private Enterprise Federation, Nana Osei Bonsu; the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI), Dr Humphrey Ayim-Darke; the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Clement Amoako; the Association of Small Scale Industries, Alhaji Mumin Saeed; the Vice-President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Clement Boateng; President of the Association of Garment and Apparel Manufacturers of the Ghana, Nura Salifu, and the President of Automobile Assemblies Association of Ghana, Jeff Oppong Preprah.