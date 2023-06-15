Gyakye Quayson will retain Assin North seat — NDC National Youth Organiser

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Jun - 15 - 2023 , 07:06

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare-Addo, has expressed optimism that James Gyakye Quayson will retain the Assin North Constituency seat for the NDC.

He said there was no way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, could dislodge Mr Quayson in the June 27 by-election because of the good works of Mr Quayson and the NDC in general in the area.

The Assin North Constituency seat has been declared vacant following a Supreme Court ruling ordering the name of Mr Quayson to be expunged from parliamentary proceedings due to his dual citizenship status.

Victory

Mr Opare-Addo expressed optimism about a resounding victory for Mr Quayson when he joined members of the party in the New Juaben South Constituency in a clean-up exercise at the Tanoso Electoral Area last Saturday.

The clean-up exercise was to mark the 31st anniversary of the formation of the NDC

The enthusiastic NDC members cleared bushes in the Tanoso Electoral Area which hitherto served as safe haven for criminals, especially wee smokers.

He said it was clear that Mr Quayson would carry the day on June 27 to enable him re-enter Parliament to continue his good works to improve the lot of his constituents.

Economic salvation

"It is now evident that Gyakye Quayson is well positioned to win the seat and re-enter Parliament to represent the views of his constituents who are looking up to him for both economic and political salvation which will definitely improve their living conditions", Mr Opare stated.

With regard to NDC's chances in the 2024 general election, Mr Opare-Addo intimated that Martin Otu Offei would win the New Juaben South parliamentary seat and the party's flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, would also be victorious.

Unity

He appealed to the rank and file of the party to continue to be united and work together to win the 2024 polls to improve the living standard of Ghanaians since the NPP had failed to do so.

A highly elated Mr Offei said the massive turn up for the clean-up exercise was a clear indication that he would dislodge the NPP candidate, Michael Okyere Baafi, in next year's election.

The NDC New Juaben South Constituency Chairman, Selassie Amuzu, urged members and the executive in the constituency to bury their differences and work hard for victory in 2024.

Writer's email :

haruna.wunpini

@graphic.com.gh