Support Bawumia to be President - Ntim Fordjour tells citizens

Chris Nunoo Politics Apr - 08 - 2024 , 08:30

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has urged Ghanaians to continue to pray and support the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to become the President of the country.

He said God would use and anoint him to bring prosperity and restoration to the country. Rev. Fordjour said that when he spoke at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a four-storey 200-capacity hostel for the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra.

The construction of the four-storey structure, which is in fulfilment of a promise made by the Vice-President to the institute two years ago, is being funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) with support from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

The Vice-President at the 76th congregation of the Trinity Theological Seminary in 2021 promised to facilitate the construction of a hostel facility for students of the seminary.

Aside from providing much-needed accommodation for students, the construction of the hostel will also serve as a hub for more learning and growth.

Anointed

Making reference to King Cyrus in Isaiah chapter 45 in the Holy Bible, Rev. Fordjour said though a Muslim leader of the Persian Kingdom, God still anointed King Cyrus and he played a significant role in the restoration and liberation of the people of God from captivity, as well as the restoration and rebuilding of the temple.

Similarly, he said, God had used a Muslim Vice-President to bring the dream of constructing a new hostel for the Trinity Theological Seminary into reality. He said that was a demonstration of the fact that God was no respecter of persons and that he could use anyone he (God) so pleases to anoint to bring to pass his will for his people and to bring prosperity to his country.



Stereotypes

Citing some scenarios to buttress his point, the Deputy Education Minister said the gesture by Dr Bawumia must shatter every tendency of religious stereotypes as some few might want to.