NDP calls for inclusive engagement in policy formulation

Diana Mensah Politics Apr - 09 - 2024 , 07:00

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has called for inclusive and participatory engagements in governance policy formulation for the country.

The Secretary-General of NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, who made the call, said such a move would ensure active participation of people in the country’s governance and development.

“For the 2024 election, our narrative for national development must be by the fundamental governance policy road map of inclusive and participatory leadership,” he said. He, therefore, urged leaders to inspire their followers to pursue a higher virtue for their own well-being and livelihoods.

He underscored the need to discontinue political recrimination that is rooted in the social ills of national morality. Alhaji Frimpong was speaking at a press conference organised by the party in Accra yesterday. It was held on the theme: “Inclusive and Participatory Leadership for National Development.”

The press conference was part of the party’s extended National Executive Council meeting involving national and regional executives ahead of the 2024 election.

Discourse

Mr Frimpong also called on Ghanaians to support the party to fight against any misleading national discourse which would take place in the general elections. He said the country’s democracy was getting choked with acts and practices that did not promote national development.

He said the 1992 Constitution made an extensive restatement of democracy for the participation of all in decision-making of the nation that was a clear directive to probity and accountability.

He said there were stringent accusations within the parliamentary duopoly of National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party during their eight-year cycle. “In fact, our discourse in an election year does not strengthen our democracy in the sense of national solidarity and cohesion,” he said.

Mr Frimpong, therefore, urged organised labour to play a role in the affairs of the nation and also keep a keen eye over the administrative and financial machinery. He said to fight against corruption in the country, the Special Prosecutor had demanded for prosecutorial powers although some elected legislators had conspired to stifle inclusion and participation of the people in governance, leaving governance very opaque to the detriment of development.

Mr Frimpong entreated political parties to focus on inclusivity and participation in governance to protect the public interest and purse.

“Where in an election year all discourse is centred on party manifestos and infrastructure, political parties tend to build walls around themselves to the exclusion of potent ideas and innovation,” he noted.

He said through a legislature or an agency, the country’s infrastructure, agriculture, health, employment, economy could be enhanced by the National Development Planning Commission, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and think tanks.