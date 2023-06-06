NPP presidential primary: 10 Pick forms so far

With about 20 days to the close of nominations for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, a total number of 10 aspirants have so far picked up nomination forms to contest the election.

The exercise that opened on May 26 would end on June 24, 2023.

As of Thursday, June 1, 2023, a total of 10 flagbearer aspirants had picked up nomination forms and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000 and as part of the requirements, they would pay a filing fee of GH¢300,000.

They are a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, who was the first to pick the form, a former NPP General Secretary and presidential spokesperson, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; a former

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; a former Minister of State, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The rest are Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, and a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku.

This is the highest number so far as compared to the 2007 presidential primary of the ruling party in which 17 aspirants contested in that poll to select a flag bearer for the 2008 general election.

The party has since amended its Constitution to accommodate not more than five persons for the flagbearership contest.

According to Article 13(9) of the NPP constitution: "Where there are more than five contestants for nomination as the party's presidential candidate, a Special Electoral College shall cast their votes by secret ballot for the first five contestants to be short-listed".

Bawumia

Dr Bawumia, an economist and banker, is the sitting Vice-President. He was a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana until his selection as the running mate of the NPP’s presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the 2008 elections. He was maintained as the running mate for three consecutive times.

He was the lead witness for the petitioners in the 2012 Presidential Election Petition, which challenged the declaration of John Mahama as the winner of Ghana's 2012 presidential election.

Kyerematen

Mr Kyerematen, an economist and lawyer, served under former President John Agyekum Kufuor between 2003 and 2007 before his reappointment by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 till his resignation early this year to enable him to concentrate on his presidential ambition.

This will be the fourth time Mr Kyerematen is contesting the NPP flagbearership contest. The first was in 2007, the second in 2010 and the third in 2014.

He was the first runner-up in all the three contests.

Mr Kyerematen has a successful career in international trade, international public policy, enterprise development, politics and diplomacy.

Dr Akoto

Dr Akoto holds a doctorate in Agricultural Economics from the University of Cambridge and had been Minister of Food and Agriculture since 2017 until his resignation in January this year to focus on his presidential ambition.

He is credited with the implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

He was for two terms the MP for Kwadaso in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, from 2009.

Kwabena Agyepong

Mr. Agyepong is a civil engineer who also served as the Press Secretary to former President Kufuor from 2001 to 2006.

He was one of the 17 aspirants who contested the party's presidential primary in 2007, ahead of the 2008 general election.

In 2014, Mr Agyepong contested the position of General Secretary of the NPP and won. However, he was suspended from his position as General Secretary after some party members filed a petition against him.

Ghartey

Mr Ghartey is a lawyer and MP for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region.

He is a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and once served as the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He is also the immediate past Minister of Railways Development.

Ken Agyapong

Mr Agyapong, a businessman, is the incumbent MP for Assin Central in the Central Region.

He has been MP since 2000 and is the Chairperson of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament.

Agyarko

Mr Agyarko is a banker, economist, former Minister of Energy and founder member of the NPP in 1992.

He was appointed National Campaign Manager of the NPP in the 2012 presidential election and Policy Adviser to the presidential candidate of the NPP during the 2016 elections.

Addai-Nimoh

Mr. Addai-Nimoh is a development planner and civil engineer.

He is a former MP for Mampong in the Ashanti Region and contested the NPP's presidential primary in 2014 ahead of the 2016 elections and placed third.

Dr Apraku

Dr Apraku, an economist, is a former Minister of Regional Cooperation and NEPAD and also Minister of Trade and Industry in former President Kufuor's administration.

Dr Apraku was also a member of the Second, Third and Fourth Parliaments of the Fourth Republic.

He was among the 17 aspirants who contested the flagbearer slot of the NPP in 2007 ahead of the 2008 elections.

Kwadwo Poku

Mr. Poku has worked on various projects for years at different levels in the energy sector.

He is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of FKP & RALD Investment Limited.