'I was doing my best for the collective good but...' - Domelevo sings [VIDEO]

Graphic.com.gh Politics Jun - 05 - 2023 , 20:52

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo has been noted for interestingly resorting to singing as part of his public reactions when confronted with issues.

His choice of songs, lyrics and the way he sings them have been receiving some social media engagement.

When the issue of his retirement came up in 2021 and he was handed a letter asking him to proceed on leave prior to retirement, his first public reaction was an interesting one, as he reacted by singing the Methodist Hymn, “Now thank we all our God, With hearts and hands and voices..."

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that the directive by the presidency for him to proceed on leave in 2021 was unconstitutional.

Following that, another video of Mr Domelevo, singing in the Ewe language has surfaced on social media and receiving social media engagement this week.

Listen to the song in the attached video below

'I was doing my best for the collective good but the enemy kicked against it' - Domelevo sings

I was doing my best for the collective good

But the enemy kicked against it

They stood against me, including those in my inner circles

They laughed with me pic.twitter.com/I3HKXjCOXg — GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) June 5, 2023

I was doing my best for the collective good

But the enemy kicked against it

They stood against me, including those in my inner circles

They laughed with me

They smiled and bared their white teeth

But the smiles were at variance with their hearts

(Adukonu, domelevo, to wit, yɛ newo sere kwa, yɛ ndͻwo)

As for me, I’m gone (I’ve done my part)

God willing, the truth will be made known

Domelevo, Adukonu, Domelevo

As for me, I’m gone (I’ve done my part)