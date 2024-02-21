Next article: Mahama on how he will implement a 24-hour economy in Ghana

No changes in Majority Caucus leadership — Joe Osei-Owusu

Daniel Kenu Politics Feb - 21 - 2024 , 06:31

There is no change in the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has stated.

“We are confident in our leadership.

They have done a great job and we have faith in them,” he said.

Addressing a press briefing in Parliament today, he said the party had not contemplated making any changes to the leadership.

Context

The news was rife during the meeting of the National Executive Committee and National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) last Monday that the party was going to make changes in the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

The General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, however, said the issue never came up for discussion.

Standing Orders

Mr Osei-Owusu, who is the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, said per the new Standing Orders, only the Caucus could decide who led them in the House.

Parliament upon reconvening on February 6, 2024, began the implementation of its new Standing Orders.

The new Standing Orders replace the ones which have been in existence since 2006.

Background

As at last Monday, there was news that there had been a major change in leadership following the nomination of First Deputy Majority Chief Whip and NPP MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, as the new Sanitation Minister.

The reports stated that the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had succeeded his boss, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as the new Majority Leader.

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh was said to have been promoted to the position Deputy Majority Leader.

The Second Deputy Chief Whip and NPP MP for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, was named the new Chief Whip while the NPP MP for Asokwa, Patricia Appiagyei, was said to have assumed the role of First Deputy Whip.

The NPP MP for Sefwi Akontombra, Alex Tetteh Djornobuah had become the Second Deputy Whip, according to the reporter.