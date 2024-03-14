Movement for Women Inclusivity Africa congratulates Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 14 - 2024 , 07:19

Two groups and an individual have congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as running mate to the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the 2024 presidential polls, John Dramani Mahama.

They are the Movement for Women Inclusivity Africa (M-WIA), a women's empowerment advocacy group; a former Minister of Trade and

Industry, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and the Tertiary Education Institutions Network of the Central Region (TEIN-CR) of the NDC.

In a congratulatory message signed and issued by the President of M-WIA, Yaa Boatemaa Darko, it said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a former Minister of Education, had unparalleled vast expertise, countering out-dated excuses that undermined women's capabilities, and added that numerous women of her calibre in other political parties had been sidelined from leadership roles.

“In an era where global leadership standards emphasise inclusivity as a key element in strengthening the core of democracy, the M-WIA, as, is encouraged by the recent national discourse highlighting the importance of increased female representation in the county's political landscape,” It said.

“The NDC's commendable example serves as a model for other major political parties in Ghana.

It is consistent with instances in nations where women have successfully held positions as vice presidents and leaders, including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Central African Republic, Argentina, Barbados, Liberia, and France, among others,” it said.

Spio-Garbrah

On his part, Spio-Garbrah,said “As the NDC and the people of Ghana rally behind your candidacy, we look forward to witnessing an NDC campaign characterised by unity, resilience and a steadfast commitment to retrieving Ghana’s economy from the abyss facing our beloved nation.

“Our collective efforts must be aimed at rescuing Ghana from the current economic turmoil to building a brighter future for all,” it said.

TEIN Cape Coast

In its messaage issued and signed by the Deputy Coordinator, TEIN-CR, Nasrullah Ibn Mutawakil, it wished Prof Opoku-Agyemang success in her political journey to help Mr Mahama “build the Ghana we want.”

It commended former President Mahama and the leadership of the NDC for the historic and visionary choice, demonstrating a commitment to social justice, gender inclusivity and women empowerment.

“We are confident that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, alongside President John Dramani Mahama, will propel Ghana towards prosperity, equity and sustainability.

We urge all Ghanaian students, women and the good people of the Central Region to rally behind the NDC and vote overwhelmingly for the John-Jane ticket in the 2024 election”, it said.