Mahama speaks at 2023 Humanity Summit in Portugal

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Sep - 19 - 2023 , 14:12

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has been scheduled to speak at the Humanity Summit 2023 in Faro, Portugal, Tuesday September 19.

According to a statement issued by his aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari the Summit has become a platform for social change and social justice, focusing mainly on the world’s humanity.

"It is apparent that the world’s vulnerability has never been more exposed – in this interconnected world. The whole of humanity must take part in the co-creation and implementation of sustainable solutions to long-standing and newer global challenges" It stated.

The Summit is focused on advancing the well-being of humanity through what the organisers say are Dignity, Equality, and Freedom. It also aims to accelerate the global community's alignment towards creating a prosperous and safe future for all.

Mr Mahama will also attend the book reading event, reading from his memoir, My First Coup D’état, and Other True Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa, and share his views on what social interactions can do to bring about change.

Since leaving office as President of Ghana on January 6, 2017, former President Mahama has been one of the leading voices on the global stage, engaging in various issues and conversations across the African continent and the world.