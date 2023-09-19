VIDEO: Why Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo is trending on social media

A video circulating online captures the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, engaging in a public service activity within her constituency.

In the footage shared on Twitter, the MP is seen personally distributing snacks to individuals gathered beneath a canopy. Adwoa Safo, with a tray in hand and assisted by women in her vicinity, takes frozen ice cream and proceeds to serve those seated nearby.

A penny for your thought.. pic.twitter.com/iWWBUGEoEH — Percy Prince Bedjo (@warlord_future) September 19, 2023

Although the specific event remains undisclosed, it coincides with the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise initiated by the Electoral Commission of Ghana. This effort enables individuals who attained voting age after the previous registration to enrol.

On her Facebook page, the Dome-Kwabenya MP publicized the initiative with a promotional flyer, encouraging all eligible constituents to participate.

This registration initiative, commencing on September 12, is slated to conclude on October 2.

See some reactions below;

Pulling up with 23 others to Dome Kwabenya before Adwoa Sarfo ein yoghurt go finish pic.twitter.com/SvLg9NNcOA — MINGLE (@Its_Mingle) September 19, 2023

Pulling up with my wife to Adwoa Sarfo’s constituency for some Yoghurt. pic.twitter.com/xY7tmOfXZJ — kofi ĀDØFÔ (@_adofo__69) September 19, 2023

Adwoa Sarfo sharing yoghurt for Dome Kwabenya people and i just saw Scrip T on tv fighting over yoghurt, hmm politicians — Essel (@Esselguy) September 19, 2023

Mood after collecting Adwoa Sarfo’s yogurt. New energy💪 pic.twitter.com/cAa4SKWejH — Fosty 𝕏 (@KwasiNawil) September 19, 2023

Adwoa Sarfo knew if she comes back to apologize and also give them yoghurt they’ll still follow her

Politicians intentionally create unemployment to forever enslave their people

If you dey make even $400, the least per month from Forex you no go fall for these politicians — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) September 19, 2023

Adwoa Sarfo sharing yoghurt for Dome Kwabenya people .. Bawumia also promising toilets .. the NPP is a joke pic.twitter.com/m38Dymfnt2 — Abortion is Murder‼️🤬😭 (@GhanaSocialU) September 19, 2023