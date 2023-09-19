VIDEO: Why Dome Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo is trending on social media
A video circulating online captures the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, engaging in a public service activity within her constituency.

In the footage shared on Twitter, the MP is seen personally distributing snacks to individuals gathered beneath a canopy. Adwoa Safo, with a tray in hand and assisted by women in her vicinity, takes frozen ice cream and proceeds to serve those seated nearby.

Although the specific event remains undisclosed, it coincides with the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise initiated by the Electoral Commission of Ghana. This effort enables individuals who attained voting age after the previous registration to enrol.

On her Facebook page, the Dome-Kwabenya MP publicized the initiative with a promotional flyer, encouraging all eligible constituents to participate.

This registration initiative, commencing on September 12, is slated to conclude on October 2.

