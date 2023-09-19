NPP Primaries: Bawumia extends regional campaign tour to Ahafo after Oti and Volta

GraphicOnline Politics Sep - 19 - 2023 , 12:22

Following a tour of the Volta Region, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has shifted his focus to the Ahafo Region in the run-up to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Primaries slated for November.

Completing his campaign in the Volta Region on Sunday evening, Dr. Bawumia commenced his Ahafo Regional tour in Asunafo South, he also engaged with party representatives in Ahafo Ano North and Asutifi South constituencies on Monday.

The Vice President's approach to engaging with delegates comes on the heels of garnering the highest number of votes in last month's Super Delegates Conference.

In the Oti Region, constituents turned out in force to welcome him, with spokespersons from various constituencies openly endorsing the Vice President. The common thread in these endorsements was Dr. Bawumia's unwavering dedication and contributions to the NPP.

The scene in the Volta Region mirrored the Vice President's reception in other regions he has visited. In each of the 18 constituencies, from Adaklu to South Tongu, Chairmen and executives unanimously threw their support behind Dr. Bawumia, committing to vote resoundingly for him come November.

"As Chairman, my duty is to be fair to all aspirants, not neutral. The most strategic decision the NPP can make at this crucial time is to elect Dr. Bawumia as our flagbearer. Afadjato South will vote strategically," emphasized Mr. Gershon Zuttah, Chairman of Afadjato South Constituency.

Mr. Harrison Loveson Dzreke, the Chairman of Agotime-Ziope Constituency, declared, "Agotime-Ziope is very, very pleased with Dr. Bawumia. This constituency wants no one but him as flagbearer because he has consistently shown us he cares. We will demonstrate our support on Nov 4."

Mr. Alfred Koni, the Chairman of North Tongu Constituency, affirmed, "We are gathered here today to assure Dr. Bawumia of our collective votes on Nov 4. He has my word as Chairman and that of my people of North Tongu."

Mr. Richard Kudjo Abledu expressed, "Akatsi South is ready for the DMB project. We will demonstrate our immense appreciation for all he has done for us and this party on Nov 4."

Mrs. Grace Kutu Acheampong, Chairperson of South Tongu constituency, stated, "Ahead of the Special Delegates elections, some of you were in two minds because you thought Ashanti Region and the Akans would not vote for Dr. Bawumia, but we have all seen what happened. I want to assure you that it is not too late to connect with Dr. Bawumia. The signal is very strong."