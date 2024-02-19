Mahama team denies knowledge of social democratic forum

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Feb - 19 - 2024 , 04:37

The Office of the Flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has denied affiliation to the "Social Democratic Forum" and its claims against the flag bearer.

A statement issued and signed by the Aide to Former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, last Saturday denied claims made by the group that the flag bearer of the NDC was "over-relying on Alan Kyerematen and his Butterfly Movement for political gains in the Ashanti Region", the stronghold of the NPP.

It noted that the said group was a creation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and its existence is unknown to the NDC and its flag bearer.

"The Mahama 2024 Campaign has been made aware of a statement circulated by persons affiliated with the NPP, allegedly from a group called “Social Democratic Forum".

"The Mahama 2024 Campaign would like to clarify that we have no affiliation with the said group, which is unknown to the NDC.

This non-existent group is yet another creation of the NPP, who are in panic mode due to growing discontent in the Ashanti Region against their misrule, economic mismanagement, corruption, nepotism, and arrogance of power," it said.

Failure of NPP

It also indicated that the failure of the NPP in its stronghold had made the party very unpopular, leading to the significant support the NDC continued to gain in the Ashanti Region to the surprise of the NPP.

It added that "the statement by the faceless group is nothing but a misguided and desperate effort to downplay the severe backlash faced by the NPP's flag bearer for his attempt to distance himself from his own government's poor governance".