Bawumia to unveil campaign team today

Samuel Duodu Politics Feb - 19 - 2024 , 04:30

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Vice-President and flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will unveil his campaign team for the 2024 general election today, Monday, February 19, 2024.

This is expected to be done at the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council (NC) meeting to be held today in Accra.

The list of the campaign team is expected to be presented at the NEC and NC meeting for its consideration and approval.

That would be followed by the announcement of members of the Bawumia campaign team for 2024.

The list to be presented is expected to reflect the philosophy, strategy and focus of the NPP's 2024 campaign.

The NPP flag bearer's campaign team is expected to have a blend of experience and youth, to prosecute the electioneering of the governing party for a third consecutive victory at the polls in 2024.

Sources at the party's headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra intimated that looking at the crucial nature of the election, the party was determined to put its best foot forward by ensuring that a formidable team was put together to prosecute the party's campaign agenda for another victory.

Possible members

The sources indicated that the team would have the outgoing Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, as the National Campaign Chairman of Dr Bawumia’s team.

Mr Botwe, considered as a political strategist with a wealth of political experience, is expected to bring on board his magnificent communications and managerial skills.

The NPP Member of Parliament for Okere in the Eastern Region, who did not seek relection in the January 27 parliamentary primaries of the party, is said to have offered to be relieved of his position as the Minister of Local Government to enable him to focus on heading the campaign team of Dr Bawumia.

Mr Botwe played a significant role in the election of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2000 as the General Secretary of the NPP, an achievement that earned him the nickname "General".

Other names that have popped up as possible members of Dr Bawumia’s campaign team are a former First National Vice Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware; a former National Chairman of the NPP and campaign manager for President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, Peter Mac Menu.

Messrs Oware and Manu are expected to play the advisory role in the team by also bringing on board their years of rich political and election campaigning experiences to ensure a successive victory for the party.

Other members who are likely to be in the team are Nana Akomea, who would be in charge of Communications; former Coordinator of Zongo Development, Dr Ben Abdallah Banda; a former NPP MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah; a former Deputy Minister, Anthony Karbo, and a former National Organiser of the NPP, Sammi Awuku, to inject dynamism into the campaign.