Mahama pledges to equip youth with entrepreneurial skills

Political Desk Report Politics Aug - 14 - 2023 , 08:00

The 2024 flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has said a new NDC government will work urgently to equip the youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.

"Our policy priorities will imbue our young people with the “knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society” — the critical Green Skills our youth need to advance a sustainable world," he said.

Mr Mahama said this in a statement to commemorate this year's International Youth Day that fell on Saturday, August 12, 2023 on the global theme: "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World."

Commendation

Mr Mahama commended the Ghanaian youth for their passion, creativity and enterprise.

"I want to use this occasion to highlight the importance of our young people as the driving force of positive change and innovation," he said.

Mr Mahama stated further that the Ghanaian youth had been key agents of change and development throughout the nation's history.

"To ensure a brighter future, we must empower a generation of skilled youth, create decent jobs and support the youth to transform our country, Africa and the world," he said.

Unemployment

Mr Mahama noted that rising unemployment, increasing cost of living and the lack of opportunities had left many young people in the country feeling hopeless and were testing their sense of patriotism to the limit.

"For me, John Dramani Mahama, and the National Democratic Congress, we are committed to urgently turning this situation around by paving the way for nurturing a generation of skilled youth," he said.

Mr Mahama stated that a new NDC government would work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by the New Patriotic Party administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which he said had robbed the country of its enviable position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.

"We will maximise the potential of agriculture and agribusiness and provide critical social and Information Technology infrastructure to stimulate economic growth," Mr Mahama stated.

"We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment," he said.

"People matter, and by working together, we will build the Ghana we want and put the smiles back on the faces of our young people," he stated.

Day

The International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12, every year.

The day provides a platform to acknowledge and honour the inherent qualities of the youth, recognising their potential to shape the destiny of nations and the entire world.

It also serves as a poignant reminder of the hurdles that young individuals face.

Green transition

Based on this year's global theme for the celebration, statistics available indicated that Green transition will result in the creation of 8.4 million jobs for young people by 2030.

Consequently, young people need to be well-equipped with green skills to navigate this changing environment.