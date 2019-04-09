fbpx

KMA presiding member urges members to continue with the spirit of coexistence

BY: Nana Yaw Barimah
Abraham Boadi - KMA Presiding Member
The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) today held its First Ordinary meeting of the 4th Session of the 7th Assembly meeting in Kumasi, with a call on members to continue with the good working relationship that has significantly moved the assembly to a high pedestal.

The Presiding Member (PM), Mr. Abraham Boadi made the call when he opened the first day of the meeting.

He stressed that the peace, unity and cohesion prevailing in the assembly over the past two years could be described as unprecedented in the history of the KMA.

He commended the Chief Executive, Mr. Ossei Assibey-Antwi for exhibiting good leadership qualities that have made him win the confidence of assembly members, the staff, traditional authorities and the citizenry.

He stressed that the beautiful cohesion has enabled the assembly to win both local and international recognition and reputation.

Mr. Boadi urged all to ensure the cordial relationship was sustained to help enhance the development agenda of the KMA.