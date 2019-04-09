KMA presiding member urges members to continue with the spirit of coexistence

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) today held its First Ordinary meeting of the 4th Session of the 7th Assembly meeting in Kumasi, with a call on members to continue with the good working relationship that has significantly moved the assembly to a high pedestal
.
He stressed that the peace, unity and cohesion prevailing in the assembly over the past two years could be described as unprecedented in the history of the KMA.
He commended the Chief Executive,
He stressed that the beautiful cohesion has enabled the assembly to win both local and international recognition and reputation.
