Dr Bawumia begins campaign today

Chris Nunoo Politics Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:35

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will today begin his first nationwide campaign tour towards the December 7, 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

Dr Bawumia and his campaign team will visit all the 16 regions in this first round of campaigning which he will kickstart from the Eastern Region. A statement signed by the Director of Communications of the Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, and released to the Daily Graphic said, Dr Bawumia would meet with a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, the youth, traders, drivers, farmers and students.

It said he would also visit businesses and marketplaces to interact with both traders and consumers. The statement indicated that Vice-President Bawumia would further interact with the media and also hold town hall meetings.

Campaign message

The statement assured of an “issue-based campaign focused on cogent, practical and tailor-made ideas to deal with issues that are most dear to the Ghanaian people,” and said “For us in the NPP, the 2024 race is all down to the battle of ideas and character, the battle of records and the battle of effective campaigning.”

“As Ghana moves into the next phase of our development, it is more important than ever to elect a leader that holds himself to the highest standards, a man of character, performance, work ethic, vision, programmes, wisdom, decisiveness, self-discipline, integrity, and a very high credibility, the statement added, and that “It is indisputable that Dr Bawumia emerges as the most formidable candidate.”

It further pointed out that the NPP flag bearer had demonstrated in the last eight years that he had more integrity, discipline, focus, ideas and solutions than his main opponent showed collectively in his eight years as Vice President and President.

The statement then added that it was without doubt that Dr Bawumia had proven to be solutions-oriented and remained committed to finding more solutions to Ghana’s challenges if given the nod as President in the December 2024 election.

Records

While acknowledging the hardship confronting the people of Ghana and the economic challenges across the world, the statement indicated that the numbers clearly showed that the NPP government had consistently outperformed the NDC government despite being faced with historically unmatched global challenges.

The statement, therefore, urged the electorate to focus on the credibility and weight of the policies of each of the two foremost presidential candidates – Bawumia and Mahama, adding that “In the next few months, the Bawumia campaign would humbly but decisively address all major issues facing our nation and how Dr Bawumia intends to consolidate the gains and tackle the outstanding issues head-on, if given the mandate in December.”

It said long before the election of Dr Bawumia as the NPP flag bearer on November 4, 2023, he had been very active in undertaking broad consultations and interactions with various groups across the country.

In that regard, the statement explained that the Vice-President and the leadership of the NPP had used the last few months to put the structures, personnel, logistics and programmes in place to embark on a very comprehensive, inclusive, constructive and impactful presidential and parliamentary campaign.

The statement added that Dr Bawumia was therefore buoyed by the strong backing from the grassroots, the growing enthusiasm and the confidence resonating throughout the entire party.