Comply with reporting system on campaign financing - NGO to political parties

Mar - 28 - 2024

Political party account officers have been advised to remain resolute in keeping with the financial regulations governing their parties.

This is to ensure the right spending during the electioneering period while guaranteeing that political parties comply with the Electoral Commission reporting and submission framework on campaign finance.

The Resident Programmes Coordinator of the International Republican Institute (IRI), Sunday Alao, advised at a day’s workshop organised by his outfit in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The IRI is a non-governmental organisation committed to advancing democracy globally. The workshop formed part of a four-year USAID-funded project titled Political Accountability Activity (POLA) designed to strengthen political accountability mechanisms in Ghana.

The project seeks to promote electoral reforms, particularly in the areas of political party financing and campaign financing, and also aims to improve citizens’ involvement in political accountability and a more inclusive political system that fosters active and diverse citizen engagement.

Transparency

Addressing participants, Mr Alao noted that transparency and accountability were at the core of every functioning democracy. The lack of that, he said, could have negative consequences on national development and the population as a whole.

“As Ghana prepares towards the 2024 general elections, there is a growing concern about the effectiveness of the regulations on campaign finance. This is significant because we believe that transparent and accountable electoral processes are at the heart of a functioning democracy.

Thus, the training of the political party account officers is to increase awareness on the financial regulations governing political parties as enshrined in the Political Parties Act, 2000,” he stated.

Mr Aflao further pledged his outfit’s commitment to contributing to Ghana’s electoral reforms to sustain its democracy.

Vote buying

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA), William Nyarko, implored participants to guard against the tendency of vote-buying to minimise misuse of resources.

He said political parties owed it a responsibility to ensure that the country’s democracy was maintained before, during and after the elections.