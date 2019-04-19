Bawumia's Easter message: Live in harmony with one another

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in an Easter message has urged Ghanaians to live in harmony regardless of one's religious or political affiliation to ensure sustainable development.
In a Facebook post on Good Friday, he felicitated with Christians on the commemoration of Easter festivities.
He wished Christians well and encouraged them to pray for the country.
"My family and I wish our Christian brothers and sisters a happy Easter."
"As you commemorate this special festivity which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we encourage all to continue to pray for the country, live in harmony with one another and do our best to help make Ghana the cherished land we all wish to live in." he said.
The Vice President also wished all Ghanaians fruitful holidays and prayed for the blessing of God for Ghana.
