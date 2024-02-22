Adentan MP confident of retaining seat

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Feb - 22 - 2024 , 06:25

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan in the Greater Accra Region, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has expressed optimism about retaining the Adentan parliamentary seat for the largest opposition party.

He said though his party was in opposition, he had helped his constituents in the best possible way which would make his constituents retain him as MP for the second time.

He added that not all his constituents would be satisfied with his work but was confident that the efforts his office had made since 2021 were quite remarkable and would be appreciated by his constituents, keeping in mind that he gave his all for the constituency while in opposition as a first-time MP.

Inauguration

Mr Ramadan heads to the parliamentary election on December 7 facing the New Patriotic Party's (NPP), Akosua Manu who is contesting on the ticket of the NPP for the first time.

Mr Ramadan spoke with the Daily Graphic last Monday during a separate inauguration of computer laboratories for the Nii Sowa Din Cluster of Schools, and the Holy Rosary Roman Catholic (R/C) Basic School in his constituency.

The laboratory at the Nii Sowa Din School is equipped with 35 new desktop computers, and a teacher's board desktop to facilitate the practical teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other ICT-related subjects, as well as promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education while that of the Holy Rosary R/C school has 15 new desktop computers.

The Adentan MP also donated 10 new laptops to 10 of his constituents who wrote to his office and asked for the laptops for educational and work purposes.

Gratitude

Mr Ramadan said the gesture was to help bridge the gap between the theory and the practical aspect of ICT in government schools in his constituency.

The Adentan Municipal Director of Education, Gifty Mussey, expressed gratitude to the MP for his timely support to improve the teaching and learning of ICT in the constituency.

She said over the years, there had been ICT competitions among schools in the constituency but most government schools in the constituency fell short due to a lack of practical skills with the computer.

She added that the two labs would now position the two schools to improve their performance in ICT teaching and learning.