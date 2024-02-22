2 Nominees for MDCEs confirmed

Two nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the positions of Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) for East Mamprusi and Bolgatanga East in the North East and the Upper East regions have been confirmed by members of their respective assemblies.

The nominees are Abdulai Issah Chimsi for the position of MCE for East Mumprusi and Agana Albert Akugre as DCE for Bolgatanga East.

Mohammed Fugu, reports from Gambaga, the capital of the East Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region that members of the assembly voted to confirm Mr Chimsi as the MCE for the area.

Mr Chimsi polled 49 votes out of 52 total votes cast, representing 98 per cent of the total votes in the confirmation exercise supervised by officials of the Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He was appointed by the President following the dismissal of Hajia Rashida Mahama from office in the recent reshuffle over perceived non-performance.

The new MCE has barely 10 months to tackle the deplorable infrastructure, poor sanitation among other teething challenges confronting the municipality.

Addressing members of the assembly after the confirmation, Mr Chimsi pledged to operate an open-door administration by bringing all stakeholders together to leapfrog the development of the area.

For his part, the North East Regional Minister, Zakaria Yidana, advised the new MCE to be transparent and work closely with the various departments and agencies to enhance the development of the area.

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey, reports from Zuarungu that the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has called on the new DCE and Presiding Member (MP) for the Bolgatanga East District to work together towards the transformation of the district.

Mr Yakubu made the call at the confirmation of the newly appointed DCE and election of a new PM for the district assembly last Tuesday.

The immediate past DCE for the area, David Akolgo Amoah was among the DCEs whose appointments were recently revoked by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr Akugre, a history teacher at the Zuarungu Senior High School was confirmed as the DCE after he polled 19 votes out of a total of 24 votes.

In the election of the PM, Akuribire Ayariga Gilbert, assembly member for Pologo Boosi-ya stepped down for Akoriga Norbert Akolgo, assembly member for Kantia to go unopposed.

In the election of the PM, Mr Akoriga secured 24 votes representing 100 percent of the total valid votes cast.

The new DCE and PM were sworn into office by the Magistrate of the Bolgatanga District Court, Mawukoenya Nutekpor.