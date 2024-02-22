Mahama to address NDC’s policy dialogue tomorrow

Diana Mensah Politics Feb - 22 - 2024 , 06:13

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in collaboration with the NDC Social Democracy LAB, an NDC Policy think tank is to host a national policy dialogue that focus on the 24-hour economy, and prioritising the policy proposal to transform and rebuild Ghana.

The event scheduled for today, February 22 to Friday, February 23, 2024 in the Eastern Region will be addressed by the former President and flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

It is also in preparation of the 2024 Manifesto development process of the party to propel grounds for a strategic, efficient and lean Government come January 2025.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the NDC Social Democracy LAB, said the dialogue would deliberate on the party’s policy priorities for the upcoming 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in the country.

It also stated that about 200 experts will partake in the Policy Dialogue and will be drawn from the Party structures, Minority Caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups; comprising Human Development; Finance and Economy; and Governance.