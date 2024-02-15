2024 General election: Address concerns of parties - Catholic Bishops urge EC

Albert K. Salia Politics Feb - 15 - 2024 , 07:18

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to pay attention to the concerns raised by citizens and political parties on some of its reforms regarding the 2024 general election.

It cited the use of the indelible ink as an example, and urged the EC to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

In a Lenten Pastoral letter signed by its President, the Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the GCBC urged the EC to remain an unbiased umpire in order to restore confidence in the electoral system.

It also called on all political parties to, in turn, respect the independence of the EC and cooperate with it to achieve free, fair and transparent elections.

The pastoral letter was on the theme: “We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled with God” (2 Cor 5:20).

2024 General Election

The GCBC also called on all Ghanaians to duly undertake their civic duties, saying that “the common good of Ghanaians and the development of our nation should guide us in all our actions.”

It said while the 1992 Constitution allowed for multi-party democracy, that did not mean antagonism, violence, hatred, bitterness, quarrels, killings and the like.

“It rather means, different perspectives, approaches and processes to achieve the national goals for the good of all citizens and posterity,” it said.

The GCBC urged Ghanaians to resolve to make the 2024 campaign, voting exercise, the declaration of results and the aftermath one of a great difference and entreated the electorate to exercise their franchise conscientiously during the elections.

It appealed to Ghanaians to avoid the vote-buying and vote-selling syndromes.

The GCBC further urged Ghanaians to use the social media, Internet, mobile phones, in a more positive and better way especially in this digital age, where everybody could be a journalist, stressing that “these devices are not to be used to fuel hate and violent speeches, but to promote peace, truth and justice in view of a better Ghana.”

It also appealed to the incumbent government and the security agencies to provide the necessary and conducive environment devoid of fear, intimidation and hooliganism.

“The security agencies should be on top of the situation by being tactful and practical to prevent electoral insecurity.

Lent

It reminded Ghanaians that Lent afforded them an opportunity not only to petition God for forgiveness, but also to reconcile with those who had caused them pain and hurt.

“We are to rekindle a reconciling attitude with regard to one another by ending our wrangling, by forgiving one another, by seeking reunion with grace and not with pride.