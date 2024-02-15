Ashanti NPP: Reconciliation committee starts work

The Ashanti Region Reconciliation Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), chaired by Ambassador Edward Boateng has started work.

The committee held its inaugural meeting on February 8, 2024, at Asokwa in Kumasi.

At the gathering, the chairman, referencing a memo issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, laid out the committee's primary objectives, marking the commencement of a critical phase in the party's journey towards unity and strength.

In line with the memo, the committee is dedicated to addressing the underlying issues that have led to divisions within the party, emphasizing the need for leadership and vision clarity,

Inspired by Nelson Mandela's approach in South Africa, the committee aims to foster clear, inclusive leadership and a vision of unity that transcends individual differences and aligns with the collective aspirations of the party's members.

In a press release, the committee recognized the importance of open and inclusive dialogue, as demonstrated by the success of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

It said engaging all stakeholders in constructive conversations was seen as crucial for understanding diverse perspectives and fostering a sense of belonging and commitment among party members.

It said transparency and accountability were also key pillars of the committee's strategy, drawing lessons from the party's reconciliation process in 2016, which led to victory.

It said addressing grievances openly and ensuring that all members have a voice in the reconciliation process are fundamental steps towards healing and unity within Ashanti region.

Strategies for moving forward within Ashanti

It said to achieve its objectives, the committee has outlined several strategies, including:

Acknowledgement and Apology: Recognizing past mistakes and offering sincere apologies to begin the healing process.

Engage Aggrieved Candidates: Inviting aggrieved primary candidates to take on significant roles in policy formulation and campaign efforts, ensuring their valuable insights and contributions are integrated into the party's future direction.

Public Sentiment Management: Launching a public relations campaign to highlight the party's unwavering commitment to unity and progress.

Policy and Platform Inclusion: Incorporating policy ideas and concerns of aggrieved candidates into the party's platform, reflecting a broad and inclusive approach to policy development.

Continuous Engagement and Feedback: Establishing mechanisms for ongoing dialogue and feedback, ensuring all members feel heard and valued.

Expected outcomes

The committee's efforts are aimed at achieving several key outcomes:

Restored Trust: Rebuilding trust among party members and the public through a transparent and inclusive reconciliation process.

Enhanced Public Perception: Improving the party's image by demonstrating a genuine commitment to resolving internal conflicts and moving forward united.

Strengthened Party Unity: Fostering a sense of unity and cohesion within the party by valuing diverse views and working collaboratively towards common goals.

It said the Ashanti Region Reconciliation Committee is committed to leading the party through this period of reflection and renewal.

Through dedicated effort and unwavering commitment, the committee envisions a future where the party stands united, ready to face the challenges ahead and lead with integrity and vision.

The members of the committee were inaugurated by the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako on February 2, 2024.

The members of the committee included:

1. H.E Edward Boateng -Chairman

2. Lawyer William Kusi - Secretary

3. Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu - Member

4. Hon Osei kwame Prempeh - Member

5. Nana Gyankomaa Dufie - Member

6. Mr William Oppong Bio - Member

7. Chairman Robert Yaw Amankwah - Member

8. Hon S. K Boafo - Member

9. Hon Kofi Konadu Apraku - Member

10. Madam Rose Hamilton - Member

11. Hon Francis Addai Nimoh - Member

12. Madam Margaret Atiemo - Member

13. Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi - Member

14. Emelda Antwi - Committee Clerk.

A 4-member sub committee was formed at the maiden meeting to develop a working plan for the execution of the committee works. The Subcommittee includes the following persons;

1. Hon Francis Addai Nimoh

2. Lawyer William Kusi

3. Mr William Oppong Bio

4. Emelda Antwi