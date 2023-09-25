Ghana needs change in 2024 to transform economy - Alan Kyeremanten

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 25 - 2023 , 14:51

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry says Ghana needs change in government in order to transform the economy of the country.

Alan Kyeremanten who has declared his intentions to contest the upcoming 2024 Presidential elections as an independent candidate after breaking away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said he remains the sole candidate who can guarantee the economic industrialisation of the country.

Mr. Kyeremanten, popularly known as "Alan Cash" made this known during his Monday afternoon's press conference in Accra, September 25, 2023.

More to come...