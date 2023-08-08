Fred Nuamah withdraws from NDC Parliamentary Primary, throws support behind John Dumelo

Kweku Zurek Politics Aug - 08 - 2023 , 06:10

Fred Nuamah, known for his transition from acting to politics, has opted to withdraw from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Nuamah's decision was articulated in a personal letter directed to the party leadership. He emphasized that his choice to withdraw was a product of thorough consultations with key stakeholders and was devoid of any external influence.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the NDC and the Chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Chairman of the party, Nuamah stated: "I firmly believe that the NDC must present a unified front for the 2024 general elections. As a dedicated member of the NDC, I prioritize the party’s unity and the President John Mahama project aimed at rescuing our country."

Nuamah expressed gratitude towards his supporters and well-wishers, acknowledging their backing throughout his political journey. He conveyed his appreciation for the time spent in their company.

While announcing his withdrawal, Nuamah pledged his support to his primary rival, John Dumelo, in the contest for the Ayawaso West Wuogon candidacy.

"I wholeheartedly endorse and throw my support behind my good friend and brother, Mr. John Dumelo, to be the parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency," Nuamah affirmed.

He further implored his followers to unite behind Dumelo, fostering a renewed sense of cohesion to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Background

The news of a head-to-head contest between Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo for the NDC parliamentary candidacy in Ayawaso West Wuogon ahead of the 2024 general election emerged in March.

Although Nuamah declared his intention first, he later faced recommendations to step aside for Dumelo, who had previously represented the party in 2020.

Amid allegations of bad faith and claims of mutual approval to contest, Nuamah chose to withdraw, aiming to preserve his friendship with Dumelo.

However, the party suspended the vetting of candidates and the constituency's election in April, adding a layer of uncertainty to the contest's trajectory.

Read the entire letter below;