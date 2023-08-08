Establish more centres for development — Youth Parliament

Mohammed Fugu Politics Aug - 08 - 2023 , 06:29

The Northern Region Youth Parliament has called on the government to build more youth centres across the country to enhance youth education and development.

The Minority Leader of the Northern Region Youth Parliament, Alhassan Musah Timtooni, who made the call, said such centres would strengthen the incorporation of youth development across all sectors.

“Such centres can also be used as avenues for sharing awareness of some development projects that the government want to undertake.

The youths' understanding and involvement in such projects will go a long way to foster its success” he noted.

Given the significant role of the youth in national development, he emphasised the need to create more interventions and platforms that would further motivate the youth to take active part in governance of the country.

Parliament sitting

Mr Timtooni made the call at a joint sitting of the Youth Parliament in Tamale which brought together various youth groups, Civil Society Organisations, students, among others.

The event, which was on the theme”: “A year implementation of the national youth policy; success, challenges and way forward”, sought to raise issues that were affecting young people in the country.

It was organised by the National Youth Authority (NYA), in collaboration with Northern Sector Action on Awareness Centre (NORSAAC) and the Northern Regional Youth Parliament, to create a platform to deliberate on issues concerning development in the country.

Mr Timtooni urged the NYA to seek legislation to back the activities of the youth Parliaments to help empower the youth and get their voices heard.

YouStart

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, Pius Enam Hadzide, said lack of finance was one of the main challenge facing the youth for which reason the government had invested about GH¢10 million into its YouStart Programme to support the teeming youth with startup capitals.

While charging the youth to take advantage of opportunities offered by the government to better themselves, he appealed to corporate institutions and various stakeholders to collaborate with the government to empower the youth.

“With the implementation of the National Youth Policy, we are on the right direction to ensuring that Ghanaian youth are empowered to contribute to national development” he noted.